Axa Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Axa trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $137.77 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

