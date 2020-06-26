Axa Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of Arcosa worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,035,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 510,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACA. Stephens increased their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

