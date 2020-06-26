Axa Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Axa lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.