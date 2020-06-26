Axa Decreases Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Axa cut its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.12% of Sabre worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.