Axa Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Axa grew its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,038 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE:ALV opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

