Axa Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Axa trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,390 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

