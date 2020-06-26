Axa Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Axa lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.27% of GMS worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GMS by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GMS by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $959.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Stephens lowered their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.