Axa Invests $1.61 Million in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Axa purchased a new position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of SON stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

