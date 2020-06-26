Axa Invests $1.64 Million in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Axa purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Axa owned about 0.06% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

POWI stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $73.64 and a one year high of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,260.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,167 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,842 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

