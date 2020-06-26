Axa Invests $1.68 Million in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Axa bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Axa owned approximately 0.05% of ADT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 634,804,741 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,034,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $16,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 111.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $8,621,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $3,389,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

ADT stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

