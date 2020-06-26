Axa Invests $1.87 Million in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Axa purchased a new position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Axa owned approximately 0.15% of Knowles as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Knowles by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 167,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

