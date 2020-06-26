Axa Invests $2.20 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Axa purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,318,000 after purchasing an additional 352,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,783,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,678,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 891,258 shares of company stock worth $55,904,437. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

