Axa Lowers Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

