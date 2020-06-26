Axa Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Axa acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.