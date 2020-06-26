Axa Purchases 5,700 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Axa grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

