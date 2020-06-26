Axa Purchases New Position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Axa purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Axa owned approximately 0.61% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRSN opened at $22.90 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

