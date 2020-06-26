Axa Reduces Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Axa reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 277,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 469.27 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.