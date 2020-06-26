Axa Reduces Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Axa decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,233,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after buying an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 471,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 415,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 313,496 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 469.27 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.