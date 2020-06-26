Axa Reduces Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,540 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.18% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $17.19 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $981.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

