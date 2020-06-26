Axa Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Axa trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bruker by 206.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

