Axa Reduces Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

In related news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,334 shares of company stock valued at $49,908,270 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

