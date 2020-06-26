Axa Reduces Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Axa lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

BRKR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

