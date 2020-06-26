Axa Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Axa lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $53.80 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

