Axa Sells 112,794 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,794 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $236,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $46.62 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.