Axa Sells 140,277 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Axa decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,277 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

NYSE:GL opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

