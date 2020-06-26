Axa Sells 17,600 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.20% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.68.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

