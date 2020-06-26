Axa Sells 17,600 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.20% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.68.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.