Axa Sells 21,400 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Axa lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GMS by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GMS stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

