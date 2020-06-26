Axa Sells 242,274 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242,274 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth approximately $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

