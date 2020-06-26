Axa Sells 3,700 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 920,412 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,688,000 after purchasing an additional 137,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,506,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.11%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

