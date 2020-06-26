Axa Sells 48,540 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Axa reduced its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,540 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

NYSE KTB opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $981.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

