Axa Sells 5,678 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Axa reduced its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133,256 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $25,901,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $25,616,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

VALE opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.07 and a beta of 1.07. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

