Axa Sells 65,300 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.10% of Acushnet worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $33.88 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.02.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

