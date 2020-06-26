Axa Sells 76,390 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Axa cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,390 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

