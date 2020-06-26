Axa Takes $1.87 Million Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Axa purchased a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knowles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

