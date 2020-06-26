Axa Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Axa reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

AEM stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

