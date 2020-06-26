Axa Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 811,342 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 166.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,412 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,844,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $1,236,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

CNP opened at $18.33 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

