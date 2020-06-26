B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Foot Locker by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.