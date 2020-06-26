B. Riley Comments on Skechers USA Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Skechers USA in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

SKX stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.20. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 215,082 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

