B. Riley Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

VSTO opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

