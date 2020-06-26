Backer Marianne De Acquires 500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Backer Marianne De bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after acquiring an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

