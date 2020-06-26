Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.92% of Badger Meter worth $45,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after buying an additional 88,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

