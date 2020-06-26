Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.00

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 193.76 ($2.47), with a volume of 336380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.30 ($2.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.69.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

