Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,977,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

BLDP opened at $14.07 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

