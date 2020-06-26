Barclays PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Barclays has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,110,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 477,807 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 595,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

