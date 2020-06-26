Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective raised by Sidoti from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.75.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $388.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.