Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) SVP Sells $6,148,985.00 in Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

