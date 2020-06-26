Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

