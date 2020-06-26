Bela One Day Volume Hits $2.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Bela has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bela has a total market cap of $12,962.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00457235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003429 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,439,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,992,634 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

