B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4,047.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 281.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE BGS opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.25. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

